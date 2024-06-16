Chandigarh Diary: Mockery turns praise after poll results

Political rivals in Punjab turn allies

The adage that in politics, no one is a permanent friend or foe seems fitting as Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, now MP-elect from Ludhiana, has reached out to Ravneet Singh Bittu of the BJP, whom he defeated in the recent elections. Bittu now serves as Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing in Modi’s 3.0 cabinet.

In a social media post, Warring expressed, “I heartily congratulate my friend @RavneetBittu for putting up a strong fight. It was the first time that we stood on opposing sides. I respect your choice. Political battles should not sour personal relationships.”

Mockery turns praise after poll results

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders had mocked Bollywood actress and now MP-elect Kangana Ranaut as a ‘flop’ actor, and former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur as a ‘flop’ director.

He said that the movie ‘written and directed by respected Jai Ram Thakur will flop at Mandi’s box office mocked the Congress’.

With Kangana winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, BJP leaders and supporters are retaliating by referring to her as a ‘Super Hit’ actress and Thakur as a ‘Super Hit’ director.

Haryana BJP’s course correction

Following a significant decline in vote share and a reduction in parliamentary seats won by BJP in Haryana during the recent Lok Sabha polls — from all 10 seats in 2019 to just five seats this time, marking a 50% decline — the Nayab Singh Saini-led government is taking corrective measures.

Rumours in political circles suggest that flagship schemes like Parivar Pehachan Patra (PPP) and property IDs were major reasons for voter dissatisfaction.

Deputy Commissioners have been directed to address public grievances on these schemes from 9 to 11 am. A monitoring cell will be established in the Chief Secretary’s office to oversee implementation of schemes.

