LS polls show dip in BJP’s hold on UP Assembly seats

LUCKNOW: The analysis of the result of the elections to constitute 18th Lok Sabha throw light on some interesting facts indicating that the ruling BJP is losing hold on the assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh election after Lok Sabha polls.

If UP assembly goes for an election today, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance seems to be ahead for the BJP on 224 assembly segments, leaving the ruling NDA comprising BJP and its allies at 174.

The ruling party which had stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh clinching 312 of 403 assembly seats in 2017, has now been relegated to just 162 assembly segments covered under 33 parliamentary constituencies it won in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. Its allies RLD and Apna Dal (S) contributing just 12 assembly seats covered under the three Lok Sabha segments won by them. While RLD has two Lok Sabha seats, Apna Dal (S) juts one.

On the contrary, the main opposition SP which had dwindled from 224 to 47 despite being in alliance with Congress in 2017, has emerged as the biggest player winning over 183 assembly segments covered under 37 seats which it won in these general elections.

Similarly, the Congress party, which had won just seven Assembly seats in 2017 and just two in 2022 Assembly polls, has bounced back in alliance with SP, holding 40 assembly seats covered under six parliamentary segments which it won in 2024. However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), another major force to reckon with as it had headed four governments in UP under Mayawati, has reduced to zero.

While in 2017, BSP had come down to 19 from a tally of 80 assembly seats, in 2022, it was relegated to just one seat of Rasra and in 2024, the party, which has been diminishing as a political force since 2012, failed to open its account in 2024 like 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress had hold on just five assembly segments covered under the lone Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat which the Congress had won in 2019.

In 2022 UP assembly polls, the BJP’s tally took a further plunge when its tally in Assembly came down to 255 from 312 in 2017. However, it emerged as the single largest party.

Till 2022 Assembly poll, BJP was confident with no formidable challenge in sight but the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls results have served a major jolt to saffron juggernaut.

Performance in Punjab

After the Punjab unit of BJP today reviewed its performance in the Lok Sabha elections as it’s vote shared doubled but could not win a single seat, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar expresses concern over the BJP losing its traditional seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. He said the results in these constituencies were not as per expectations, adding that the party’s performance was not enough

Bengal violence

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday set up a four-member committee under ex Tripura CM Biplab Deb to probe the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The committee includes party MP Biplab Kumar Deb,Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar with Deb as its convener. The party pointed out Bengal being the only state witnessing violence and blamed the CM of no action.