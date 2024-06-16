Protest held outside Pradhan’s residence over NEET irregularities

NEW DELHI : A group of people was booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, officials said on Saturday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered at the South Avenue Police station on Thursday, they said.

According to the FIR, around 20 people arrived in three to four cars and gathered outside the Union minister’s residence -- House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue.

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students’ Union of India, it said, adding that some mediapersons were also present at the spot.

The police informed the protesters that as Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area, they cannot gather here but they did not stop and raised slogans, the FIR stated.

It added that the protesters got agitated and even tried to enter the Union minister’s house. Later, more force was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed, the FIR said. Investigations are underway, the officials said.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and the other irregularities in the prestigious exam which led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions.