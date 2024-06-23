Irony flows as police use water cannons on BJP protestors amid Delhi's water crisis

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s stridency on Saturday over the water shortage plaguing the capital city struck all the three levels of irony: verbal, situational, and dramatic. The police came charging in to disperse BJP workers gathered before a Delhi Jal Board office. The police used water cannons at a time when Water Minister Atishi has been on an indefinite hunger strike to draw attention to the crisis-like situation in the city.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held the AAP government responsible for the prevailing crisis in the city. The “shrill discourse” of the Delhi ministers over the last few weeks has been distressing and questionable, Saxena said in his statement.

“Political leaders of Delhi have turned a crisis into an opportunity for blaming the neighbouring states with the sole aim of gaining political mileage,” he said.

The police’s action has started a discussion over social media where netizens highlighted the hidden irony and condemned the act.

“Delhi is suffering from a water crisis, yet the police are using water cannons on protesters,” a user wrote on X. Another user wrote: “People are protesting and police are using water cannons !!”