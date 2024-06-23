L-G slams AAP government over Delhi water crisis, says not a single litre of water added to supply in 10 yrs

NEW DELHI: A day after Atishi sat on an indefinite strike over the water crisis, L-G VK Saxena on Saturday came down heavily on the AAP government for trying to gain political mileage.

Saxena accused the AAP government for the water scarcity and said that not even a litre of water treatment capacity has been added since Kejriwal took charge from Sheila Dikshit.

Referring to Delhi’s inability to get water from Haryana, the L-G sought to blame the city government for the fiasco. “This polemical exercise has ended up compounding the problems of Delhi people and antagonising the neighbouring states grappling with water scarcity,” he said.

Citing a Delhi Economic Survey report, the L-G said the supply and distribution network of pipelines are old and leaking and that they need urgent attention. “It is saddening to see that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has a single-minded obsession for sound bites. Accusations and abuse are hurled at individuals, other governments and institutions as a matter of routine,” he said.

“In times of adversity, goodwill matters—be it in interpersonal or institutional relations. This is the reason that Delhi finds itself isolated even in times of dire need,” he said.