Three killed in Gurugram factory fire, one critical

CHANDIGARH: Three people were killed and at least 10 left injured when a fire broke out in a fireball factory in the Daulatabad industrial area of Gurugram in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:35 am in a factory manufacturing auto fire-off (AFO) balls, which are used as fire extinguishers. The deceased have been identified as Kaushik (28), Arun (26), and Ram Awadh (59), who worked as guards.

Among the injured, eight are in Sector 10 civil hospital, one at a private hospital in Gurugram and another at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The adjacent factories also caught fire, and the police are investigating it. Explosives are used while making the fireballs, which might have caused the fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel said and added that the person undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital was in a serious condition

Fire at Delhi’ Nagloi

A fire at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Nangloi area was extinguished early Saturday There is no injury in the blaze, a fire official said.