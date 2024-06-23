Yoga for All unites hearts in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: People from all age groups participated with enthusiasm in Yoga for All organized by Event Express, a division of The New Indian Express Group, at the picturesque Sky Garden in Dehradun, on the 10th International Yoga Day on Thursday.

Ringed in by majestic Himalayan ranges, and nestled in the serene Doon Valley, the morning event saw Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, the chief guest, reintroducing the significance of the day to the participants. “It is a matter of pride for us that with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today marks the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day,” he said. “Yoga Day should not be limited to June 21; it should become a part of our daily routine so that we can realize the vision of a healthy society,” said Gama.

A large number of participants aged between 8 and 70 years demonstrated their love for yoga by performing a variety of asanas. They were assisted by assistant professor Dr. Somlata Jha from Swami Ram Himalayan University’s Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences in an hour-long session. Dr Jha emphasized the advantages of practising ‘Shavasana’ and ‘Makarasana’, urging people to incorporate diaphragmatic breathing into their routine.

The participants showed a range of asanas such as Adhomukhishavasana, Ardhachandrasana, Ashtavkrasana, Makarasana, Mandukasana, Padmasana, Paschimottan Asana. Dr Jha also emphasized the importance of Pranayama, saying Pranayama cam act as a bridge between the body and mind. Sadhana Mishra, Director Operations at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), highlighted the importance of physical well-being.

Dehradun resident Nancy Lohani, currently preparing for UPSC exams, actively took part in the session. “In today’s fast-paced world dominated by unhealthy eating habits and high-stress levels, yoga has become a rejuvenating practice that brings tranquility to the body and mind,” she said.

Winners of a lucky draw were honoured with gifts and certificates by Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express, and Sadhana Mishra, Director of Operations at SRHU.

The main sponsors of the event were Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU) and PC Jewellers. The co-sponsors include National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Carnivore Kebab, Shuddhgram (Organic Pulse), Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL), Keensighted in facility management, Builders in Golden Gate and Capital Athena, Goyal Sons Jewellers, SRM University, The Hair Smith, Rooted-The Natural Sciences, Amntech Savvy Private Ltd, V John and Local APP.