The Sunday Standard

Ayodhya monsoon havoc: Ram Path suffers damage; locals, tourists struggle amid waterlogging

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust refutes reports of seepage in sanctum sanctorum of temple
A Man wades through flooded road in the Jalwanpura of Ayodhya on Saturday.
A Man wades through flooded road in the Jalwanpura of Ayodhya on Saturday.Photo | Express
Express News Service

MONSOON MAYHEM

  • Parts of newly-built 13-km-long Ram Path, the main arterial road to the Ram temple, caved in

  • Heavy rain on June 22 night and June 25, damaged surface of road from chainage 3.00 to 3.800

  • Sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi grappling with infrastructural challenges

  • No proper infrastructure in guest houses that receive 2,000–2,500 people daily

PUBLIC WOES

  • Waterlogging is a yearly phenomenon revealing flawed planning and supine attitude of the Municipal Corporation

  • Those residing around temple premises claimed water entered their houses, numerous guest houses and home stays

  • Heavy rainfall led to locals and tourists wading in ankle-deep water across town

  • No means of transportation available to navigate through water-logged areas

Rainwater enters homes in Ayodha.
Rainwater enters homes in Ayodha.Photo | Express

GOVT DEFENCE

  • Six engineers of PWD, Jal Nigam, face axe for negligence; probe on

  • Railways and PIB debunk reports of boundary wall collapse of the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station.

  • PWD says roads caved in due to hurriedly carried out construction work.

  • Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust refutes reports of seepage in sanctum sanctorum of temple

Ayodhya

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com