Ayodhya monsoon havoc: Ram Path suffers damage; locals, tourists struggle amid waterlogging

MONSOON MAYHEM
Parts of newly-built 13-km-long Ram Path, the main arterial road to the Ram temple, caved in
Heavy rain on June 22 night and June 25, damaged surface of road from chainage 3.00 to 3.800
Sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi grappling with infrastructural challenges
No proper infrastructure in guest houses that receive 2,000–2,500 people daily
PUBLIC WOES
Waterlogging is a yearly phenomenon revealing flawed planning and supine attitude of the Municipal Corporation
Those residing around temple premises claimed water entered their houses, numerous guest houses and home stays
Heavy rainfall led to locals and tourists wading in ankle-deep water across town
No means of transportation available to navigate through water-logged areas
GOVT DEFENCE
Six engineers of PWD, Jal Nigam, face axe for negligence; probe on
Railways and PIB debunk reports of boundary wall collapse of the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station.
PWD says roads caved in due to hurriedly carried out construction work.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust refutes reports of seepage in sanctum sanctorum of temple