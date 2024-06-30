Bhopal Diary: CM Yadav to induct former Congress MLA in Cabinet

Yadav to induct former Cong MLA in cabinet

Six-time Congress MLA from the Gwalior-Chambal region’s Vijaypur seat Ramniwas Rawat, who joined the BJP on April 30, is likely to be inducted into the Dr Mohan Yadav-led council of ministers after the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. As per informed sources, there is an agreement in the ruling party for Rawat’s induction in the state cabinet. Rawat is among the three sitting Congress MLAs who had quit the prime opposition party in MP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Among the three legislators, one who quit before joining the BJP is the ruling party candidate in the July 10 Amarwara-ST seat by-poll.

Kin of BJP MLA booked for kidnapping official

Brother-in-law of first time BJP MLA from Chachauda seat of Guna district Priyanka Meena has been booked by the local police for allegedly holding deputy director of agriculture department Ashok Upadhyaya captive and demanding Rs 50 lakh from him. The accused identified as Anirudh Meena has been booked on Updhyaya’s complaint. Two other brothers reportedly loyal to the same first-time MLA were recently arrested for running a gambling den in their warehouse. Priyanka Meena had won Vidhan Sabha polls for the first time in 2023.

Monkey scare at lone hill tourism hotspot

Tourists at Pachmarhi – MP’s lone hill station – are currently troubled by monkey menace, which has reportedly affected 40-50 tourists in the last one month. Just a week back, a female tourist from Jabalpur suffered deep injuries in hand due to a monkey bite near the Handi Khoh (one of the attractions in Pachmarhi). The woman was rendered specialised surgical treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur which cost her around Rs 1.25 lakh. Prior to that a monkey had reportedly snatched away the bag containing heavy cash from a tourist from Maharashtra. However, timely help by locals helped the tourist get his bag.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com