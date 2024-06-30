In the offing: The Louvre Museum touch to Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in North and South blocks in Delhi will be developed in collaboration with France, owing to its expertise in similar projects such as the Louvre Museum in Paris, the premises that once housed the French Ministry of Finance.

Officials of the culture ministry on Saturday said the French are partners for this project, owing to the long-standing friendship between the two nations. The two governments had signed a Letter of Intent in 2020 on museum and heritage cooperation.

The ministry also organised a four-day inter-ministerial stakeholder consultation and capacity building workshop for the museum, to be developed as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The final day of the deliberations on Saturday was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and senior ministry officials including secretary Govind Mohan and French Ambassador to India Dr Thierry Mathou.

As per ministry officials, “The consultation engaged individuals from the museum ecosystem, both private and government, to discuss the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat (The timeless and eternal India) Museum. The capacity-building was spearheaded by a team of experts from France Muséums, an international museum consultancy.”

Shekhawat said, “The museum will stand as a testament to India’s rich heritage and its unwavering spirit of progress, as it draws inspiration from its past as a blueprint, which will transcend the traditional museum experience, embodying the spirit of inclusivity. It will be a museum of the people, centering community narratives – a testament to India’s legacy as the mother of Democracy.”

Grand edifice

Spread over 1,54,000 square metres, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat museum is conceived to be the world’s largest museum. A video walk-through for it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the first International Museum Expo organised by the Ministry of Culture’s GLAM division last May.