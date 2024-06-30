Nadda likely to get three-to-six-month extension as BJP President

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda, who has been inducted into the Union cabinet, is likely to get a second extension of his tenure, possibly spanning three to six months, party sources said.

A possibility is that a working-party president can be appointed, the sources said.

“The extension of Nadda’s tenure aims to ensure continuity in leadership until the conclusion of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of J&K are completed by November,” a party leader said.

“The decision to extend Nadda’s term reportedly hinges on two factors. Firstly, with state elections on the horizon, the party leadership seeks to maintain stability and cohesion under Nadda’s guidance. Secondly, the BJP’s ongoing organisational elections across various states remain incomplete,” the leader said.

Nadda, who became BJP national president in 2020, succeeding Amit Shah, has steered the party through electoral challenges, notably making significant inroads in south India during the recent Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

“Despite falling short of a majority in the parliamentary elections, Nadda’s strategies for securing key seats in the southern region as well as the northern region have garnered recognition within the party ranks,” a party leader said.

When Nadda’s initial three-year term ended in January 2024, an extension was granted until June 30 to facilitate the internal electoral processes across state units. The process of electing a BJP national president involves approvals at multiple levels, including national and state councils.

“The appointment of the BJP national president involves a meticulous electoral process across every state unit, which is currently underway,” said a BJP leader.

“Besides this, if Nadda gets an extension and a working president is appointed, the party may explore appointing a woman leader from either the OBC or Dalit community, reflecting broader aspirations for inclusive representation within the BJP,” the senior party functionary said.