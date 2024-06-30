No palliative care for 98% of Stage-IV cancer patients in India

NEW DELHI: As many as 98 out of every 100 patients with stage-4 cancer are unable to get palliative care in India, said a study, noting that this is despite a national programme on palliative care, which was launched in 2012.
The findings of the study, published in the British Medical Journal, underscore the pressing need to address barriers to accessing palliative care services in India, particularly for those in advanced stages of cancer. It pointed out that the country’s National Program for Palliative Care needs to be more effectively implemented.
Currently, only Kerala has successfully implemented palliative care, which is designed to provide care from primary to tertiary health facilities.
“In our study, we found that in patients with stage-4 cancer, 98.3%, which translates to 98 out of every 100 patients with stage-4 cancer, did not receive palliative care. This is serious as this means that the patients experienced avoidable suffering,” said Dr Parth Sharma, the study’s co-author. Sharma is a researcher at Association for Socially Applicable Research, a think-tank that primarily aims to create and communicate evidence for informing policies as well as influencing meaningful public discourse.
“Palliative care is a branch of medicine that addresses suffering related to any disease. Specifically in patients with cancer, early initiation of palliative care has been shown to improve the disease outcome and quality of life,” Dr Sharma told this paper.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families, who are facing problems associated with the life-threatening illness. The WHO also said that unnecessarily restrictive regulations for morphine and other essential controlled palliative medicines deny access to adequate palliative care.
Highlighting that India’s national programme for palliative care is “poorly implemented,” Sharma said, “Besides Kerala, access to palliative care in other parts of the country is inferior. There is an urgent need to increase awareness on palliative care and improve access to palliative care services.”
He said the need for palliative care is urgent, considering the rise in the prevalence of cancers and other non-communicable diseases. “The need for palliative care will only rise in the coming years in India. The country’s public health system needs to equip itself to address the avoidable suffering of the people,” he said.
The study said that in 2022, India had an estimated 1.46 million cancer cases.