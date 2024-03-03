Delhi | Behind the scene: Cong to field Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk?

DELHI: Although the Congress is yet to announce its candidates on the three Delhi Lok Sabha seats, the name of Alka Lamba is doing the rounds as a prospective candidate from the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency. Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, was ealier elected legislator from the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat.

Very vocal on issues concerning the national capital and is active on ground, Congress insiders believe that fielding Lamba from Chandni Chowk will yield favourable results. The Congress has struggled in the Delhi Lok Sabha seats, failing to secure even one since 2014.

Conman’s letter: Chandrasekhar to contest polls?

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Incarcerated in Tihar Jail, makes to the news from time to time by writting letters. Bent on turning approver for the State to expose the alleged corruption in the Delhi prison system, Chandrasekhar now, has penned a three-page letter from his seat in Tihar, saying he would expose Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Satyendar Jain before the CBI who, he said, would be visiting him soon. However, that’s hardly the surprising part. In his letter, Chandrasekhar said he would contest in the next Assembly polls in the city against Kejriwal. “I will contest against you in Delhi, in your very own constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections as an Independent. Kejriwal ji, I will show you how your so-called “maha-thug” is loved by people of your constituency and Delhi,” he challenged the CM.

Excise ‘scam’: Hospitalisations, bails over illness

In the recent hearing connected to the Delhi Excise Policy case, two of the accused, Amit Arora and Amandeep Dhall, informed the court (through their counsel) that they lay hospitalised under orders of the Delhi High Court. We maybe note that, in the course of this particular case, the court has dealt with a series of medical issues (of accused or their relatives) and related applications. AAP leader and accused, Vijay Nair, got bail on ground of Grade-­III hemorrhoids and sunsequent surgery. Co-accused and liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru also got bail on ground of spinal injuries. Then, there were the applications citing ailments of relatives, spouses, that got Sisodia parole to meet his wife once in a week.

Contributed by Ujwal Jalali, Anup Verma, Jaison Wilson