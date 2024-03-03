Delhi court defers decision on Pocso case against Brij Bhushan Singh

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday deferred its decision on the case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh in connection with a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of which the Delhi Police filed a cancellation report last year.

In January this year, ASJ Chhavi Kapoor said, “some clarifications were required in the matter” while posting the pronouncement of the order for March 2.

On June 15, the police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the minor wrestler after her father made a startling claim of false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

The police had recommended dropping of POCSO case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

While recommending the cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, the police had said “no corroborative evidence” was found.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court will take a call on whether to accept it or direct further investigation.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a report under Section 173 of CrPC requesting for cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” police said.