India alliance seat-share talks hit hurdle in TN

CHENNAI : Seat-sharing talks in the DMK alliance seem to be facing some headwinds as Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are demanding more seats than what they got in the last Lok Sabha polls, sources said. But both the parties, amid a stalemate in discussions, told reports on Saturday that a seat-sharing pact would be signed with the DMK soon.

Rumour of displeasure among VCK leaders was rife after its scheduled talks with the DMK’s seat-sharing committee did not happen on Saturday. VCK functionaries, led by its founder Thol Thirumavalavan, were instead huddled in a separate meeting. The allies, however, insisted that the parleys with the Dravidian major have been smooth.

“Who said they (DMK) are unwilling to allot seats to us? The talks with the DMK are smooth and friendly. We will soon finalise the numbers,” TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Chennai. When asked to specify the number of seats offered to the party, Selvaperunthagai shot back saying all the 40 Lok Sabha seats (including the lone Puducherry constituency) in Tamil Nadu were Congress seats and the party would fight the upcoming poll in that spirit. Asked if the DMK declined to allot the specific number sought by the Congress, he said his party’s high command was in touch with the DMK leadership and the numbers would be finalised soon.

Speaking in a similar vein, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party could not resume the second round of negotiations with the DMK on Saturday due to its high-level committee meeting which discussed numerous issues related to the Lok Sabha poll. “We could not keep up our appointment this afternoon,” he said.

Regarding VCK’s demand for three Lok Sabha seats, including a general constituency seat, Thirumavalavan said, “It is our right to seek more seats, and our demand is correct. We will persist with our demands until the pact with the DMK is finalised. We know our strengths in terms of organisational structure and ideological stance.”

He, however, stressed that the INDIA bloc, led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, was intact and VCK would not leave the alliance. “Since the election schedule is not announced yet, there is no need to hurry up the talks,” the Chidambaram MP said. A leader present at the VCK meeting said the participants unanimously urged the leadership to secure at least three Lok Sabha seats, and the party would vigorously pursue its demand.