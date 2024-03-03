L-G nod for CBI probe against Jain in Sukesh’s extortion plaint

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG V K Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

Jain is accused of extorting `10 crore from Chandrashekhar as “protection money”, they said.

The AAP alleged that the BJP was so scared of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that it was using a “conman” to defame the party and its leaders.

“Its is too much now that the LG taking cognisance of a complaint by a conman accused of taking Rs 200 crore from a businessman, has sanctioned a CBI inquiry against our former minister Satyendar Jain,” AAP leader Somnath Bharti said.

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said. The L-G has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail. The Delhi L-G, apart sanctioning a CBI inquiry, also referred the matter to the MHA for the necessary action.

