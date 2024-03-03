Maha rift between Shinde and Fadnavis over seats

NEW DELHI: Tensions are rising within BJP and its allies in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Shiv Sena, along with former minister Ramadas Kadam, have levelled serious allegations against the BJP. Kadam accused the BJP of aiming to eliminate all regional parties and consolidate its position as the dominant political force.

According to a reliable source, the BJP has offered only four seats to the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, despite their demand for nine Lok Sabha seats. Similarly, the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has been offered only seven seats, despite requesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

“There is considerable discomfort between both the NCP and Shiv Sena, who are allies of the BJP in Mahayuti, regarding the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP intends to contest a significant number of seats, even those traditionally held by the NCP and Shiv Sena. They seek to secure all the winning seats while leaving less favourable ones to their allies. It appears that the BJP aims to marginalize its allies in the Lok Sabha elections, leaving them with little choice,” said a senior NCP leader on condition of anonymity.

Tensions between the allies escalated when BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in the Konkan region.

In a post on ‘X’, Narayan Rane stated, “The Lok Sabha elections will be announced soon. Many leaders from various parties are asserting their rights regarding the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat. This seat belongs to the BJP, and only we will contest it.” Ramdas Kadam reacted angrily, alleging that the BJP’s intention is to dominate all parties and contest all Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. He insisted that the Shiv Sena has a historical claim over the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat.

“It’s our traditional seat. The BJP claims we are allies, yet they want to take the lion’s share and leave nothing for their partners. This is unacceptable,” Kadam declared.