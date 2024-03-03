NIA apprehends accused in Nizamabad PFI case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a leader of the banned Popular Front of India, who is an accused in the Nizamabad PFI case, which pertains to anti-India conspiracy by the outfit to carry out acts of terror, said a spokesperson of the agency on Saturday.

The accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest, was named in the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case.

“Abdul Saleem, the state secretary for the PFI Telangana North, is the 15th accused who has been arrested in the case originally registered by the Nizamabad police in July 2022, which was later taken over by the NIA in August the same year,” the spokesperson said.

A key member of the PFI’s group of conspirators, Saleem has been on the run since the case came to light, the NIA official said. He added that the accused was nabbed from Mydukur in Kadappa district of Andhra Pradesh following an intelligence-led operation.

Terror planner

NIA probe has revealed that Abdul Saleem was involved in radicalisation and recruitment of Muslim youths into PFI. He was sending them to terror training camps, said an NIA official.