Patna Diary | Relief to consumers: 2% cut in power tariff

In a big relief to power consumers, Bihar electricity regulatory commission has ordered nearly 2% cut in power tariff of all sorts. The new rate will be effective from April 1, 2024. Last year, state’s two power distribution companies—North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited—had filled separate tariff petitions before the commission and requested for a hike in tariff rates. The commission, however, turned down their recommendations of hike, ordered a cut in electricity rate of 3.03% for financial year 2024-25. But keeping in view revenue surplus, it decided to reduce tariff for all consumers.

New state chief secretary declared

After intense lobbying for Bihar chief secretary’s post, Brajesh Mehrotra, an IAS officer of 1989 batch, will be new chief secretary of Bihar. He will replace Amir Subhani who has opted for VRS. Mehrotra is currently posted as additional chief in revenue and land reforms department. Incumbent CS Amir Subhani has opted pre-retirement from his service under voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Government has also accepted the 1987-batch IAS officer’s request for VRS. Subhani was scheduled to retire from service on April 30. Like his predecessors, Subhani has not been given an extension of service by the Centre.

Govt school teacher walks in drunk to class

A school teacher walked into a government-run school in dry Bihar drunk, announced holiday and asked the students to go home. The incident happened at Upgraded Middle School in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The teacher Ravi Shankar Bharti’s unprecedented behaviour irked local residents, who complained against him with senior officers of district administration and demanded stern action. Police team from Nauhatta police station visited the school and arrested the teacher in inebriated condition. The district education officer has recommended his suspension.

