Prashant Kishore to take part in Express Dialogues

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad Dialogues — part of the Express Dialogues series, an initiative of this newspaper — will get a facelift Sunday with the participation of prominent personalities from different sections of society and, importantly, the young generation.

And, our guest for this important episode is the man who has changed how election campaigns are run in the country – ace political strategist Prashant Kishor. The event will be held at ITC Kakatiya Hotel in Begumpet from 4 pmto 6 pm.

This daily has been bringing our readers Express Dialogues with the who’s who from various fields in the country. Among our guests were Union Ministers NitinGadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, and leaders Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid, Prakash Javadekar, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and current Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy among others.

Prashant Kishor began his innings as a political strategist in 2011 with the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and, later, worked with him in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has since crafted tactics and strategies for several parties like the YSRC, TMC, DMK, AAP and JD(U).

He co-founded I-PAC, a political consultancy, but later charted his own path. He was with the JD(U) for some time and is now on a 3,000-km padayatra as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign in Bihar with the objective of bringing a change in the way people vote and eventually of floating his own political party.