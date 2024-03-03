Rahul Gandhi resumes yatra from Rajasthan, moves to MP

JAIPUR: After a gap of five days , Rahul Gandhi recommenced his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Saturday, embarking on a padyatra. Gandhi reiterated his criticism of Adani’s involvement in defense contracts, highlighting perceived injustices towards farmers under the Modi government, and pledged Congress’s commitment to ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers upon returning to power.

The Congress leader embarked on a two-and-a-half-kilometer procession that eventually entered Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Prominent Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, joined the event.

During the roadshow, Gandhi vehemently criticised the Modi government, alleging it of favouring Adani. He asserted that foreign companies would now manufacture arms, ammunition, bullets, drones, and airplanes, with Adani becoming their partner and selling them in India.

He stated, “Now, arms, ammunition and airplanes will be manufactured by foreign companies. Adani will partner with them and sell these products here. So, defense funds will flow to Adani. Agniveer will neither receive government facilities nor respect.”