Rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan rejects house at Dilshad Garden

NEW DELHI: Rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan on Saturday rejected another offer of a house in Dilshad Garden, saying officials wanted him to shift on a temporary basis.

Hassan, who was part of the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation last year, and his family are now staying on the street near the rubble after his house in Khajoori Khas was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on February 28.

Asked why he rejected the second offer as Dilshad Garden is located near Khajoori Khas unlike far-flung Narela, he said the cost of his house was more than Rs 1 crore and that if the government wants to compensate, then the cost should be matched. “On Friday night, four government officers came and offered me a house in Dilshad Garden but I refused as they wanted me to shift on a temporary basis.”

Hassan said. “It was also not in writing. That house belongs to an NGO.”

The DDA said in a statement, “Hassan, whose illegal construction on a government land had been demolished, has now even refused to take a two-bedroom and a living room MIG flat of DDA in Dilshad Garden, close to his place (site) of residence.”