Sisodia says too costly to visit ailing wife, Delhi court axes expense

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court said on Saturday the expenses incurred by AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for visiting his house to meet his ailing wife shall be borne by the state after he told the court that the jail authorities charged him Rs 40,000 per visit.

Last month, special judge MK Nagpal allowed the AAP leader to go to his residence to meet his wife Seema, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, once a week under adequate security from 10am to 5pm.

However, the court had earlier ordered that all expenses of his visits should be borne by him.

Through an application, the AAP politician requested the court to modify its order as the jail authorities have raised invoices exceeding Rs 40,000 per visit upon him. His monthly expenses for the visits to his residence come around Rs 2 lakh.

Sisodia said the court’s earlier direction was “unjust keeping in mind his financial condition and his resources.” No such condition was earlier imposed when he was allowed to visit his house.

Allowing his request, the court directed the order copy to be passed to the Jail Superintendent.

Sisodia’s earlier application contended that his wife was suffering from multiple sclerosis, which has degenerated over the years.

It is also submitted that she is not in a condition to even walk for a few meters without assistance. Multiple sclerosis has affected her central nervous system and her ability to walk and speak.