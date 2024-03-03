Sukhu’s worry stays as 9 more MLAs say not happy

CHANDIGARH: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government appeared on a shaky ground on Saturday as one of the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections and was later disqualified from the assembly claimed at least nine more MLAs were in touch with the group and that the state government “will soon be toppled.”

On the other hand, the family of former CM Virbhadra Singh is still sulking. His son and state PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has removed the status of ‘minister and Congress’ from his social media accounts and has put up a new status ‘Himachal ka Sewak.’ This has fuelled speculation about his further drifting away from the party.

Amid the looming crisis, Sukhu has said that “80% of the Congress is together” and that some people are “upset.” The party got yet another jolt with rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana on Saturday saying that at least nine more MLAs were in touch with his group and that no one wants to return. “We took this decision to uphold the honour of Himachal Pradesh and its people. Did the Congress not have any candidate from its state cadre who could represent Himachal in the Rajya Sabha?” he asked.

Amid the Congress’ woes, Revenue Minister Jagat Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Saturday walked out of the Cabinet meeting being chaired by Sukhu after a “heated debate” over policy decisions, sources said. Thakur, however, returned after reportedly being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, they said.

When asked about the rebel group’s stance had Sonia Gandhi contested the polls instead of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rana said, “She has contributed a lot to the country. Had she fought from here, it would have been a different matter.’’ He alleged that it is “not Congress’ government in the state. It is the government of only Sukhu’s friends.”

Another rebel Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said, “A few people may call us traitors. But we are not. We listened to our conscience. It was our personal decision.’’