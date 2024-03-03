The four forces on the Antriksh Yatri pankh

The selection of the four was an extremely stringent and confidential process on the basis of their annual confidential records, flying proficiency, medical, physical and psychological fitness and resilience. The four were selected at the IAF’s Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru.

Training in ground support, orbital mechanisms, weightlessness, simulators, life support systems and use of toilets are part of the regimen of the four airmen.

Yoga is an important component of physical and mental training. The body is expected to handle the rigours of space travel. Training in weightlessness is critical because astronauts have to handle high G-forces experienced during spaceflight — one of the main reasons why fighter pilots are preferred for space travel as they often handle high G Force scenarios.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, announced that the four are pursuing Master of Technology at the institute and undergoing training at the Indian Space Research Organisation. The prerequisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human-rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, life support system to provide an earth-like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.

The four are alumni of the prestigious National Defence Academy. Group Captain Nair is from Kerala. He is a recipient of the ‘Sword of Honour’ — an honour given to the best all-round cadet — at the Air Force Academy. He was commissioned in the IAF fighter stream in December 1998. Nair is a Cat A flying instructor and a test pilot with approximately 3,000 hours of flying experience. He has flown a variety of aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier and An-32. He is also an alumnus of the United States Staff College and a DS at DSSC, Wellington and FIS, Tambaram. He has commanded a premier fighter Su-30 Squadron.

After the PM announced his name, noted Malayalam actor Lena disclosed that she was married to Nair on January 17. She called him a warrior.

Group Captain Krishnan is from Chennai. A recipient of the President’s Gold Medal and the ‘Sword of Honour’, he was commissioned in June 2003. A flying instructor and a test pilot with nearly 2,900 hours of flying, he has handled Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-21, Mig-29, Jaguar, Dornier and An-32. Krishnan is also an alumnus of DSSC, Wellington.

Group Captain Pratap from Prayagraj was commissioned in December 2004. He is a flying instructor and a test pilot with 2,000 hours of experience, and has flown Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32, among other aircraft.

Wing Commander Shukla from Lucknow was commissioned in June 2006. A fighter combat leader and a test pilot with nearly 2,000 hours of flying experience, he can handle Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32, among other aircraft.

The four astronaut-designates carry the aspirations of India’s 1.4 billion people.