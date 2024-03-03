Three hurt as scuffle breaks out in Delhi's JMI campus, university takes action

NEW DELHI : Three persons, including two students, were injured after two groups clashed in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus over some petty issue, an official said on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Adil Khan (24), a resident of Batla House, Zafar (25), presently a student of JMI University and Saqib (19), a student of Jamia School.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that some students and former students of JMI university are aligned on regional basis i.e. Poorvanchal, Western Uttar Pradesh and Mewat.

“At times, these groups fight with each other on extremely petty issues which gets aggravated by the involvement of non-students/ex-students,” the senior police officer said.

Sharing the details of the clash, Deo said that on Friday, a PCR call regarding a quarrel in the JMI campus near gate No.13 was received following which local Station House Officer (SHO) along with a police team reached the spot where only bystanders were found.

“Information was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre and Holy Family Hospital that three persons had got injured in the incident and their MLCs have been prepared,” he said.

The initial probe revealed that the trio had received injuries which were allegedly inflicted upon them by Nabid Hassan, Sharukh Tyagi, Nomal Tyagi, Nomal Ali, Abdul Hassan, Jubair Chaudhary and Farid Chaudhary during the fight.

An FIR has been registered in the matter for rioting and under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamia Nagar Police Station, they said, adding that seven persons have been booked in the matter. The police said teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The DCP further said that varsity administration have been contacted and they have been directed that all efforts must be taken by them to ensure that people from outside do not enter inside the campus and vitiate the environment. “Teams have been formed to catch the accused,” he said.

