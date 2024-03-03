TTD to reduce VIP darshan, Srivani tourism quota from April to July

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to reduce VIP Break Darshan, SRIVANI tourism quota and virtual Sevas from April to July to tackle the devotee rush, executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said on Saturday.

During the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme, he explained that the Srivari temple Trust has taken steps to issue 85% of the total 7,500 rooms available at Tirumala - which can accommodate 45,000 people - to common devotees. Further, devotees have also been advised to book their stay in Tirupati.

Highlighting the programmes organised by the TTD in the last month, he said Radhasapthami was observed in a grand manner, with lakhs of devotees witnessing Saptha Vahana Sevas and appreciating the distribution of Annaprasadam, milk and water.

The TTD EO (executive officer) added, “The TTD has launched Nitya Annaprasadam services from February 29 onwards at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on the lines of Tirumala and Tiruchanoor.”

Pointing out that Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre has set a record of 12 heart transplants and 2,485 heart operations in the last two years, he said cashless medical services have been launched at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for fever, vomiting, cold, cough from March 1 onwards.

Besides, services for super specialities like gynaecology, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, general medicine and general surgery are also being provided to Arogyasri Card holders, he added.