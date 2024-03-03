Vishnu Deo Sai government defeats Naxalism with proactive Puvarti Model

Battle Against Naxalism Intensified: Chhattisgarh Police establishes camp in Puvarti village of Hidma.

Chhattisgarh is the 9th largest state of India geographically, and it is popularly known as ‘rice bowl’, but identity of this state extends beyond its geography and agricultural abundance. Holding a significant 19% share in coal production and about 16% in iron ore, this state energizes the nation’s economy. Despite this, Naxalism has cast shadows on the wonderful success stories of Chhattisgarh state.

Two months ago, the Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh intensified its fight against Naxalism. In the same sequence, a security forces’ camp has been established in Puvarti village of Sukma on February 16, 2024. Purvati village is referred to as the nursery of Naxals. Following the Naxal attack on the CRPF camp in Tekalgudam on January 30, resulting in three martyrs and 17 injuries, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid homage to the soldiers in Jagdalpur. Immediately after the incident, he reviewed the campaign against Naxals. Chief Minister gave clear instructions in the review meeting of Home Department to expedite the anti-Naxal operations and make it more rigorous.

Within 15 days of the meeting with Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Home Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Chhattisgarh Police established a camp with approximately 500 personnel in Puvarti village. The camp includes personnel from CRPF Cobra, DRG, and district police on a permanent basis. The police camp in Puvarti will not only enhance law and order but also extend the reach of good governance. Surveys for development projects, such as electricity and roads, have been initiated. Preparations are underway to provide facilities such as AnganwadiCenters and medical services.

Puvarti: Formal Focal point of Multiple Naxal Incidents

Puvarti village had become the epicenter of numerous Naxal incidents. Naxals strategized and executed two major operations from this location. Over the past few years, several major incidents in South Bastar, such as Tadmetla (2010), Burkapal (2017),Minpa (2020), and Tekalgudam (2021), originated from Puvarti. Naxal CommanderHidma’s PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) group was involved in all these incidents. Many soldiers from the police and paramilitary forces have been martyred in these incidents in South Bastar. Hidma, Deva, Surendra, and other most-wanted Naxals, including those active in neighbouring states, have connections to this village. In a way, Puvarti has become the hub of PLGA activities. Before setting up the camp in Puvarti, the police established a camp in Tekalgudam 5 km away, which will also function permanently.

Emphasizing Development in Naxal-Affected Villages

Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Government is actively engaged in development initiativesalongside law enforcement measures against Naxals.The government has started the “NiyadNellanar” (Your Good Village) project for the development of Naxal-affected villages. Under this scheme, 25 basic facilities like education, health, and employment will be provided in villages located in Naxal-affected areas. A budget of 25 crores has been allocated for this project.

Community policing in remote Naxal areas has boosted the trust and confidence of localities in the state government and police. To meet the shortage of soldiers in the fight against Naxals, 1089 positions in the police force have been approved. Benefits like Naxal allowance and other facilities have boosted the morale of security personnel. To ensure the safety of deployed soldiers in Naxal areas, government has decided to provide them with special resistant boots. South Bastar (Sukma and Bijapur) has been a part of the strategy of Naxal-liberated zones. In this context, the police camp here is a psychological victory for Chhattisgarh Police against Naxalism.