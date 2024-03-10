AAP follows ‘vikas’ against BJP’s ‘vinash’: CM

NEW DELHI : Accusing the BJP-led Centre for toppling the government at Opposition-ruled States and misusing probe agencies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government was pursuing a model of ‘vikas’ (development) while the BJP was following the model of “vinash (destruction).

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget of the AAP government tabled in the House recently, Kejriwal alleged, “Their (BJP) model involves eliminating opposition parties one by one, buying out MLAs breaking parties, making arrests and sending the opposition leaders to jail.”

“They say ‘Modi Nahi to Kaun’. Their formula is to send all the opposition leaders to jail. Who else except Modi when every one is sent to jail and no one is left,” he added.

Kejriwal said that so many notices were issued to him by the probe agencies as if he was the biggest terrorist in the country and asserted that he could build eight new schools in response to the equal number of summons sent to him by the agency in the excise policy related case.