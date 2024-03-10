AAP follows ‘vikas’ against BJP’s ‘vinash’: CM

NEW DELHI : Accusing the BJP-led Centre for toppling the government at Opposition-ruled States and misusing probe agencies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government was pursuing a model of ‘vikas’ (development) while the BJP was following the model of “vinash (destruction).
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget of the AAP government tabled in the House recently, Kejriwal alleged, “Their (BJP) model involves eliminating opposition parties one by one, buying out MLAs breaking parties, making arrests and sending the opposition leaders to jail.”
“They say ‘Modi Nahi to Kaun’. Their formula is to send all the opposition leaders to jail. Who else except Modi when every one is sent to jail and no one is left,” he added.
Kejriwal said that so many notices were issued to him by the probe agencies as if he was the biggest terrorist in the country and asserted that he could build eight new schools in response to the equal number of summons sent to him by the agency in the excise policy related case.
Lauding the budget presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Assembly on Monday, Kejriwal said every eligible woman in a family will receive Rs 1,000 each under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana announced in the budget.
The House passed the budget 2024-25 following the address by the chief minister.
Special session of water issues on March 15
The Delhi Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Saturday regarding the issues related to overflowing of sewers, water supply network and contaminated water. The House proposed to have a special session on the water and sewerage issue on March 15, and till then the Chief Secretary will address the issues pertaining to the DJB. It was proposed in the House that the CS will be responsible for the problems related to the DJB, and will submit a report to the water minister and the house within a week’s time. According to AAP leader Dilip Pandey, the CS will have to be present in person on the March 15 session, and present the progress report.