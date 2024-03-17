Indian Navy foils Somali pirates’ bid to hijack ships

NEW DELHI: An Indian Navy warship intercepted a merchant vessel, which was converted into a mothership by the Somali pirates to hijack vessels plying through the region, the Navy said on Saturday.

The Navy said it thwarted “designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen.”

Merchant Vessel MV Ruen is the same vessel that had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 last year and was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship on high seas, the Navy said.

On Friday, the vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship but the pirates onboard the vessel “opened fire”.

In response, the Indian Navy “is taking actions as per international law, in self-defense and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralize the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers.” The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians who are held against their will.

“We remain committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region,” the Navy said.