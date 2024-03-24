‘Nari Nyay’ guarantee on top of party agenda: Sachin Pilot

RAIPUR: The Congress in Chhattisgarh is set to launch a campaign to assist women fill up the forms on ‘Nari Nyay’ guarantee promising a direct annual fund transfer of Rs 1 lakh into the bank accounts of poor women.

Galvanising the party cadres into a battle-ready mode for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, State in-charge for Congress Sachin Pilot on Saturday asserted that “the fight is now to save the country”.

“The Congress candidates in fray, party campaigns, the guarantees on ‘Nyay’, 10-year of misgovernance and failures of the BJP-led Centre and the soon to be released manifesto will boost the prospect of the Congress party. The Modi government is misusing the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax raids in targeting opposition leaders”, he added. Pilot chaired separate crucial meetings of senior Congress leaders, office-bearers, party functionaries and coordinators at Rajiv Bhawan in Raipur, where he took feedback to chalk-out a strategy for the forthcoming elections on 11 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ruling BJP has nine MPs, while the remaining two seats are with the Congress. “Besides, with the key issues of high inflation, problems faced by farmers and unemployment remaining, the country today faces threats to the Constitution and the democratic institutions are under attack. So the upcoming elections are not ordinary polls."

“To prevent the main opposition Congress from accessing a level-playing field to contest the elections, the bank accounts of the party have been frozen. The onus now lies more on the Congress workers to take up the challenge and be a part of various organised aggressive campaigns”, he said. Pilot exuded hope that there will be unprecedented results in favour of the Congress with far-better success in the Parliamentary polls.

The Congress will soon declare the candidates for the remaining five constituencies as the party is focusing on women, farmers and youth through various pledges declared for them. The BJP, however, has been asserting that the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections assume much significance as it will determine the future of the country.

‘High inflation, farmers’ issues threat to constitution’

