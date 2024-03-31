AIADMK bats for statehood in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today asserted the party’s commitment to obtain statehood for Puducherry the with the party’s MPs from Tamil Nadu also rallying behind Puducherry MP in the initiative.

Addressing a election rally in favour of Puducherry party candidate G Tamizh Vendan at Uppalam grounds, Palaniswami highlighted the significant hurdles faced by the elected government of Puducherry, emphasizing the dominance of power by the Lieutenant Governor, which severely limits the autonomy of the elected government. “The elected government cannot even fulfil the assurances to people, unless the Lt Governor gives approval,” he said.