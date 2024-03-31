EC’s fresh directive: Stop circulating cash benefits under any scheme

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions against utilizing services of volunteers for distribution of cash benefits under any scheme including social security pensions as long as the model code of conduct (MCC) in force in the state.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, the ECI also ordered that hand-held devices like mobiles and tablets provided to volunteers should be deposited with the District Election Officers till the MCC is lifted and suggested that the State government make alternative arrangements for distribution of benefits of ongoing schemes to the beneficiaries using DBT (Electronic Transfer) preferably or through other regular government employees.

Going through the order of the AP High Court while dealing with a petition filed by the Citizens for Democracy against the usage of volunteers in distribution of government schemes, continuous complaints against the volunteers influencing elections at grassroots level, the ECI issued directions against distribution of pensions and benefits of other schemes to the beneficiaries by volunteers.

The directions of the ECI come at a time when the government is making arrangements for the distribution of social security pensions through 2.66 lakh volunteers from April 3.