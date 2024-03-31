ED files chargesheet in DJB ‘graft’ case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed its first chargesheet in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

According to official sources, the prosecution complaint was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on March 28.

Four individuals and a company have been named as accused in the chargesheet — former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager D K Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Limited.

The probe agency has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was “passed on” as election funds to the ruling AAP in Delhi. The ED also summoned CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the case, but he did not depose before it.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in another money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

The probe agency had initiated investigations on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI for offences related to corruption and bribery in DJB.

As per the FIR, Arora allegedly awarded a contract to NKG Infrastructure Ltd for a total cost of Rs 38 crore despite the company not meeting the technical eligibility criteria. The firm allegedly obtained the bid by submitting fake documents.

Alchemist assets seized

ED has provisionally attached assets worth `29.45 crore of Kanwar Deep Singh’s Alchemist group in a money laundering case. The assets include an aircraft.