Guv roles for Choubey, Singh likely after Jun 4

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of a third consecutive term at the Centre post-Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, the BJP-led government has indicated a gubernatorial reshuffle. Some senior BJP leaders and a former MP of BJP’s ally in Bihar may be assigned governorship and an L-G’s post in north and northeast states, including a Union Territory.

Sources indicated on Saturday that two senior Union ministers and MPs belonging to BJP, who have not been fielded this time in LS polls, are tipped to be appointed as governors in a first move soon after June 4.

“The denial of nomination may take them to a new constitutional responsibility of governorship. They are well-versed in constitutional and parliamentary knowledge also,” said sources, adding the government will have to effect a gubernatorial reshuffle after the formation of a new government because terms of some of the present governors are ending.

“Speculation is on about two ex-Union ministers—Ashwini Choubey and Gen. (Retd) VK Singh. They can be sent to new posts of governors in north India after June 4,” said a source.

Gen (Retd) VK Singh “may be considered for the L-G’s post after the term of the present J&K L-G ends. Singh may also be considered to serve Ladakh as its L-G,” hinted a source.

BD Mishra is L-G of Ladakh appointed in 2023 while Manoj Sinha is the J&K L-G since August 7 in 2020. Sources said Sinha is not willing to continue.