Halt all mega infra projects in Hills, demand activists

CHANDIGARH: Civil society organisations have launched a campaign demanding a moratorium on all mega infrastructure projects in the high Himalayas. They have also demanded a 360-degree multidisciplinary review of the impacts of existing projects.

A five-point demand charter is being sent to all the political parties as all the disasters are “man-made”, they said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently concluded his 21-day fast in Ladakh demanding its statehood, said, “A top-down model of development and governance cannot work for the region which has its unique topography, culture and lifestyle.’’

The demand charter states that terrain-specific disaster and climate risk studies and land susceptibility assessments should be mandatory for land used for urbanisation, commercial development and public infrastructure construction.

Also, the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Rehabilitation Act should be implemented. It further adds that democratic decision-making through referendums and public consultation on extensive infrastructure boosts the environmental impact Assessment Notification 1994, scrapping the EIA 2020 Amendments and FCA 2023 Amendments, free prior informed consent of Gram Sabhas to be mandatory for all developmental projects.

Mayalmit Lepcha from Affected Citizens of Teesta and Mohan Saikia from the North East Dialogue forum expressed concerns about the ecological impacts of massive hydropower development proposed on the Bramhaputra and its basins without the consent of local indigenous communities.

Guman Singh, from Himalaya Niti Abhiyan and Atul Sati of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, demanded a complete halt on mega infrastructures like large dams, railways and four lanes given the underground invasion and muck generation.

