No Hand-out, cash-strapped Congress asks state units to raise poll funds

NEW DELHI: Facing heat from the Income Tax department, the cash-strapped Congress party had cut down its advertisement spending in print and electronic media for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s High Command has already sent a missive to all the state units to mobilise funds through the door-to-door campaign or by reaching out to the people. It is also giving a big push to its election campaign through various other means such as social media platforms, influencers, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Amplifying the crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party was not able to even spend Rs 2 for campaign work as it’s accounts have been frozen.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress has already started raising funds through crowdfunding, says party MP B Manickam Tagore. Tagore, who is contesting for the fourth consecutive time from the Virudhunagar, told this paper that the party is holding door-to-door campaigns to tell people that the BJP is misusing ED and the income tax department to strangle the Opposition. “We have scaled down on our expenditure on campaigns through print and visual media. It may cost Rs 50 crore to run a day’s campaign on national media. We don’t have that kind of funds now,” said Tagore.