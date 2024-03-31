Setback to BJD as 1 MP, 2 former MLAs quit party

BHUBANESWAR: In a major setback for BJD ahead of elections, three of its prominent leaders, who were also its star campaigners including a sitting MP and two former MLAs resigned on Saturday indicating all is not well in the regional party.

Popular Odiya cine star and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty is the second sitting MP of BJD after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the party. Incidentally, the controversial actor-tuned-politician was the only leader from the party to join the Holi Milan organised by Mahtab in Cuttack while other invitees stayed away sensing trouble.

In his resignation letter to BJD president and Odisha’s CM Naveen Patnaik, Mohanty said, “I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from Biju Janata Dal, effective immediately.” Explaining the reason to quit, the Kendrapara MP said, “I have been grappling with undisclosed concerns that made me feel suffocated over the last four years.” Anubhav had fallen from the CM’s grace since he started washing his dirty linen concerning his marital discord in public.

Another actor-tuned-politician and former MLA from Korei, Akash Das Nayak, and former legislator from Bhubaneswar North Priyadarshi Mishra too resigned from the party. While Mishra joined BJP immediately after announcing his resignation from the regional party, Das Nayak said he is going to contest from Korei on a party symbol which many believe is ‘Lotus’.

Announcing his resignation from the primary membership of the BJD, Das Nayak said he took the decision after listening to his inner voice. “After listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and respect of Korei people, I decided to quit the party,” he said.

A suave Das Nayak said, “I have given everything to the party in the last five years even after being denied ticket. There was huge anger among party workers and voters of Korei when an outsider was imposed on them.