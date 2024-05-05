Botanical Garden wins best metro station award

NEW DELHI: The Botanical Garden metro station has been awarded the title of “Best Station,” while the Shastri Park depot has been honored as the “Best Metro Depot,” according to a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday.

Officials stated that over 70 employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were recipients of the annual Managing Director’s awards, recognizing their outstanding contributions over the past year.

The DMRC celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Priti Kumari, senior station manager, was awarded the title of ‘Metro Woman of the Year,’ while Mohammad Abdussueb Ahamad, head traffic controller, received the ‘Metro Man of the Year’ award, the statement said.

“The Botanical Garden metro station has been recognized as the best metro station, and the Shastri Park depot has been awarded the title of best metro depot. Additionally, a special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha was presented to Gopesh Kumar Verma, senior station manager,” the statement added.

Vijendra Singh, assistant manager security, was among the recipients.

Additionally, the DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network spans approximately 392.44 kms with 288 stations.

Moreover, the Annual Awards were presented to recognize outstanding contributions and dedication. The Metro Woman and Man of the Year, Best Station, and Best Depot awards were also presented.

