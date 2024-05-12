Lok Sabha polls: Fight for Bhil tribe hometurf in western Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: It’s the Bhil tribe politicians who have mostly ruled the roost in the Ratlam-ST constituency of western Madhya Pradesh over the last 72 years. Barring 1971 and 1977, when Bhilala tribe politician Bhagirath Bhanwar won the seat as a Samyukt Socialist Party and Janta Party candidate, respectively, it’s the Bhuria tribe politicians only who have won the seat 13 times on Congress ticket and only twice as BJP candidates.

Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan, the first-time BJP candidate and wife of Madhya Pradesh minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, wants to be the second Bhilala tribe to win the Bhil-dominant seat, which has 14,000 more female voters than male voters.

Chouhan is the current Alirajpur district panchayat chairperson and has become the target of the Congress, for allegedly being the rubber stamp candidate of the minister-husband Nagar. She is contesting against Congress’ 73-year-old Bhil tribe politician and ex-Union minister Kantial Bhuria, who won the seat five times (1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2015) but lost in 2014 and 2019.

The contest is seen as the toughest battle among all eight seats in western and south-western Madhya Pradesh, where the polling is due in the fourth phase on Monday.

The constituency is spread across eight assembly segments (seven of them being tribal reserved) in Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur districts, which border Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has seen two prominent Bhuria-surname politicians: the late Dilip Singh Bhuria and Kantilal Bhuria.

The May 13 battle is largely being seen as a battle between Bhil and Bhilala tribes in a seat where more than 75% of voters are tribals, out of which more than 60% are Bhils and Bhilala comes in with around 25% of voters, followed by Patliyas.