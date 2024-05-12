Priyanka hits back at BJP for ‘snatching rights of tribals’ in Maharasthra poll rally

MUMBAI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing the Lok Sabha election campaign rally on Saturday in Nandurbar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than crying in election, should learn lessons from the life of her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, who divided Pakistan in two.

Priyanka Gandhi was in Nandurbar for Congress candidate Gowaal Padvi. This was her second rally in Maharashtra after the one in Latur. Congress party earlier used to start its campaign rally from tribal Nandurbar Lok sabha seat, but in the last two elections, the party had ignored this seat, however in this elections, Gandhi family members addressed the rally in the last day of campaign in tribal district in Maharashtra. Nadurbar was the Congress stronghold and bastions till 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi has power and all the resources. She said his own people call him Vishwaguru. “But while campaigning in elections, Modi starts crying like a baby. He says he is getting abused. He starts counting these abuses. Modiji, this is public life. Learn something from Indiraji who broke Pakistan into two parts. Learn bravery, determination and courage from her. But you cannot because you call that great martyr an anti-national,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also reminded the gathered crowd the Gandhi family’s close relationship with Nandurbar district. Nandurbar is the scheduled tribe constituency that will go to polls on May 13.

She questioned what kind of a leader was desrired. “The one who walks for 4,000 km to understand your problems or someone who does not like a single stain on his clothes? Someone who fakes tears or the one who will wipe them? The one who will solve your problems or count his own? Do you want a fearless leader who speaks the truth despite being disqualified from Parliament or a leader who goes on lying?” Gandhi asked.

‘BJP, RSS repeatedly attacking tribal pride’

Attacking the BJP-led central government over the arrest of then lone tribal CM Hemant Soren, Gandhi said that the BJP and RSS are repeatedly attacking the tribal community and its pride. She also mentioned that President Droupadi Murmu, who is a tribal, was neither invited to inaugurate the new Parliament nor the Ram temple at Ayodhya.