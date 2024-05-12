US satisfied with Indian response in Pannun case: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

On human rights in India, Garcetti said that it was not America’s responsibility to fix India but rather to engage with it and reflect US values.

Regarding the violence in Manipur, Garcetti admitted to seeing horrific images of women being dragged through streets, people being killed, and churches and temples being burnt. He said the US was ready to help if India asked.

Meanwhile, commenting on India’s purchase of Russian oil, he noted India’s historical ties with Russia since the 1970s. He emphasized that the purchase of Russian oil was not a violation but rather helped stabilise oil price in the global market.

Garcetti also discussed US and India’s collaborative efforts in engaging with China and Russia on Ukraine during the G20 Summit.

On threats posed by China, he said, “When I go to the US Congress, they say, ‘India needs to be with us on China,’ and I respond, ‘India banned TikTok four years ago. They lost soldiers on the frontlines in 2020, and they are the ones trying to tackle and engage with China.”