Uttarakhand HC orders creation of portal to seek feedback on shifting court from Nainital

DEHRADUN: In response to the strong backlash from members of the Nainital Bar Association regarding the High Court’s decision to shift to IDPL Rishikesh, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal has directed the Registrar General to establish a dedicated online portal to gather comprehensive views from stakeholders.

“The 850-acre IDPL Rishikesh land is available for relocation. There are no trees in IDPL Rishikesh, making it practical to shift the High Court here with minimal investment. Nainital faces significant challenges in terms of connectivity, medical facilities, and residential amenities,” Dehradun Bar Association president Rajeev Sharma told this newspaper.

“The recent demise of senior advocate Paresh Tripathi due to a lack of medical care following a heart attack highlights the absence of medical facilities,” Sharma added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court had asked the state government to explore the possibility of transferring a bench to IDPL Rishikesh.

The bench has mandated the Registrar General to launch a portal by Tuesday to facilitate the collection of feedback from lawyers and litigants regarding the proposed transfer. This feedback will be gathered through a referendum conducted via the portal.

According to HC sources, the portal is scheduled to commence on May 14. It will allow lawyers, litigants, and the public to participate and express their views. The window for public input will remain open until May 31, following which the outcome of the referendum is set to be disclosed on June 7.

On Friday, a gathering of the office bearers of the Bar Association of Dehradun and members of the Bar Council convened in Dehradun. They unanimously supported the relocation of the Nainital HC to IDPL Rishikesh, aligning with the court’s directives.