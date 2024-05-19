Bibhav’s arrest can reveal ‘dirty pages’ of Kejriwal’s political history, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Saturday termed the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former PA Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case as “crucial”, saying that he can throw light on many dirty pages of AAP convener’s political history.

“Now that Kejriwal’s aide Vibhav Kumar has been arrested, the day is not far when many dirty pages of Kejriwal’s politics will become public,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Kumar was apprehended by the police on Saturday and arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s House in north Delhi. Sachdeva said it was surprising to know that Kejriwal was hiding Vibhav Kumar in his own house which clearly showed how personally close they are.

The Delhi BJP chief also accused AAP leaders of circulating “edited” videos to tarnish the image of their own party MP Maliwal. “It is regrettable that “edited” videos are being circulated on social media groups since Friday in an attempt to “defame” Maliwal who is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sachdeva claimed.

A couple of videos from the chief minister’s residence from the day of the incident have surfaced on social media, of which one showed Maliwal arguing with security personnel, while the other showed her being escorted out of the CM’s residence in the Civil Lines.

“Now that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is tarnishing the image of Swati Maliwal, it’s time Kejriwal comes forward and speaks on the matter,” Sachdeva said.

Pertinent to mention here that the AAP has accused Maliwal of lying and becoming a part of the BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal in a fake case during elections.

“If the AAP is trying to implicate Maliwal by circulating “edited” videos, it would be better for the Delhi Police to immediately take possession of the complete CCTV footage of the chief minister’s residence,” Sachdeva said.