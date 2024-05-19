BJP confident of winning all four seats in hill state: Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur believes that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state will survive only till parliamentary polls. “It is very difficult for them to survive given the situation they (Congress) are in,” he told Harpreet Bajwa in an interview.

Excerpts:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh but in the by-election, it lost the Mandi seat. How do you see the party performing in parliamentary polls?

In the last parliamentary polls, we led on all 68 assembly seats. The then BJP MP from Mandi Ram Saroop had died followed by the death of former CM Virbhadra Singh. Pratibha Singh, Virbhadra’s wife, won that election due to the sympathy factor. The Singhs belong to a royal family and thus a major part of their erstwhile kingdom falls in the Mandi constituency such as Rampur and Kinnaur. We lost that poll by only 7,000 votes. Now the situation is different. First, there is no sympathy wave and secondly, it is a general election. Another difference is that Pratibha Singh has never

visited the constituency since her poll victory. Her son Vikramaditya Singh is fighting in her place and it will reflect against him, too. We will win all four seats.

On what issues are you fighting these elections?

The main issue is Modi, and the clear prospects of his forming the government again. The other parties don’t even claim to form the government. Our party’s objective of winning 400-plus seats will be achieved. The work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years and his image across the world will have a major impact on the elections. The other important factor is that Modi executed all projects in a seamless manner, be it the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram temple or the implementation of women’s reservation and our economy reaching the fifth position globally.