BJP hardsells Gujarat model to UP migrants

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP has launched a campaign to attract voters from Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of migrant workers living in Surat are calling up their relatives in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, urging them to vote for the BJP.

During these conversations, they highlight the ‘Gujarat model of development.’ As an incentive, participants will have the opportunity to meet state BJP chief CR Patil for lunch or dinner.

The innovative campaign strategy is credited to Patil. During the campaign in Gujarat, he informed north Indian workers and supporters that their task was not only to secure victory for the party in Gujarat but also to campaign for the BJP in their native places.

Workers who had the time were encouraged to visit their hometowns and campaign locally. Those unable to take leave due to job constraints were asked to stay in areas like Surat, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad and motivate their relatives to vote for BJP through phone calls.

North Indian BJP leader and former Surat BJP corporator Yajuvendra Dubey said small centers were set up near companies, factories, markets and tea shops. After their shifts, workers are provided with facilities to call up their close contacts. “Additionally, the name, mobile number, and locality information of the people they contact is recorded,” said Dubey.

“The party has asked these worker-supporters to call at least 20 people, with no maximum limit. Those who perform exceptionally well will be allowed to dine with Patil after the election results,” said Dubey.

Avadesh Mishra runs a pan shop in Surat and is one of the callers reaching out to Purvanchal for BJP support. “In many areas, people are unaware of the significant development projects in their own region. Many voters don’t know about the development work done by the BJP,” said Mishra. We are sharing this information with our acquaintances and relatives, which has changed their perspective,” he added.

