Encroachment, parking mess and civic woes major issues in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: East Delhi is among the country’s larger and more populated Lok Sabha constituencies, comprising parts of the national capital on either side of the Yamuna.

The constituency is home to people from different walks of life, students, aspirants, employed, displaced, migrated, slum dwellers and those in unauthorised settlements.

There is a large concentrations of residents in areas like Seelampur, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, Preet Vihar, among others. Okhla, with pockets of residential complexes, is an industrial area as well. Despite the huge mix of population residing here, almost all of them face a few common issue, civic mismanagement, encroachment and parking mess.

Jamuna paar mess

While the parking woes is a common in most city neighborhoods, the unplanned township of the East Delhi constituency exacerbates the issue. In fact, it has started impacting the harmony among residents.

In East Delhi’s Laxminagar, the lack of parking spaces is turning neighbours into bitter rivals. Brawls over parking becoming more and more frequent in a locality with a triad of locals, markets and coaching institutes co-habitating, is a major issue this election. Residents says, fearing violence, they have stopped keeping their cars outside. “We cannot even take our vehicles outside as there is no place left due to the heavy traffic and poor parking,” said 48-year-old Dinesh Gupta

30-year-old Atul Kumar recounted the horror of parking violence he experienced recently. “I used to park my bike at a spot for a long time. One day, I saw that someone removed my vehicle and parked his own at the same spot. When I objected to it, he started a fight in public. This is the situation,” he said.

Similar is the story of 24-year-old Sanjay, who was violently thrashed by a person due to the parking conundrum.

The battle

AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar, has been fielded from East Delhi, where he will contest against Harsh Malhotra of the BJP. A drop out of Delhi University, Kumar led the Ambedkar Andolan in East Delhi at the age of 18. In 2020, he was again given an AAP ticket from the Kondli (East) reserved seat in the Delhi assembly election in 2020. He defeated BJP’s Raj Kumar by nearly 18,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the ‘fresh face’ of BJP is Harsh Malhotra, one of the three general secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit. The 58-year-old hails from the Punjabi community, which has a large presence in the East Delhi constituency.