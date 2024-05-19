Fear of losing prompted BJP's Tiwari to engineer attack on me: Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after he was attacked outside the AAP office in New Usmanpur, Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat accused the constituency’s sitting MP Manoj Tiwari of being behind the attack on him.

During a press conference on Saturday, Kumar said that Tiwari orchestrated the attack out of fear of losing the support of the constituency’s residents. He alleged that Tiwari was spreading false rumours and circulating manipulated videos to undermine his campaign.

He also criticised Tiwari for failing to present significant achievements during his tenure as MP, saying, “Instead of showing his work, ever since I was nominated as the candidate for northeast Delhi, the MP (Tiwari) is continuously lying, circulating doctored videos, and trying to instigate the common people.”

Kumar expressed his belief that Tiwari was feeling insecure about his acceptance among the constituency’s people, saying, “I feel that somewhere he has started to believe that perhaps the people of the constituency are not accepting him. That is why instead of answering the questions we are raising on behalf of the people of North East Delhi, he is carrying out such attacks.”

Despite the assault, Kumar reassured Congress workers and supporters of his well-being and stressed the importance of focusing on election issues. “Tiwari is the richest candidate and I am the poorest. We do not have money, but we have courage.”

Urging people to vote in the polls, Kumar added, “I request everyone that this is their last weapon. They will mislead the common people so that people’s attention is diverted from the poll issues. But you shouldn’t divert your attention,” he said.