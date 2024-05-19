For first time in seven decades, voters seek local representative

RANCHI: Whether Chatra Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand will get a local parliamentarian for the first time is a major poll buzz in the constituency as all MPs elected from here since 1957 were outsiders.

Sensing the long-standing demand of the locals, the BJP for the first time has fielded a local candidate, Kalicharan Singh, from the seat.

The Congress has given ticket to senior leader and former Daltonganj legislator KN Triparthi, an outsider.

In the 2019 general elections, despite anti-outsider sentiments looming large among the electorate, the BJP, Congress and RJD had fielded outsiders from here. BJP’s Sunil Singh was elected from the seat by margin of more than 5.5 lakh votes and Manoj Yadav of Congress came second. Out of a total of 26 candidates in fray, 23 were locals.

In the 2014 LS polls, 17 out of 20 candidates contesting from the seat were locals, but none of them won. In 2009, seven out of 11 candidates were locals but an independent candidate, Inder Singh Namdhari, also an outsider, got elected from the seat.

In 2019, BJP’s Sunil Singh had registered victory with a huge margin but this time the calculation has changed due a joint candidate fielded by the INDIA bloc.

Apart from local-outsider talks, the primary issues here are lack of educational facilities and unemployment leading to mass exodus of youth in the region. In spite of having Asia’s largest open cast coal mine ‘Amrapali’ in Chatra and Latehar, there is acute shortage of employment due to lack of industries in the region.

Locals believe that the primary reason behind the lack of development in the region is the parliamentarians being outsiders who come here seeking votes every five years and never show up after that.