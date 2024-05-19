Former V-P, ex-PM, Lutyen’s seniors cast votes from home

NEW DELHI: The latest exercise of home voting by the Delhi poll body for the Lok Sabha elections has generated an interest, with many political stalwarts opting to cast their votes from the comfort of home.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani have availed this facility and casted their votes from their residences in the New Delhi constituency.

The exercise, which started from Thursday, has seen participation of nearly 3,000 voters. The facility is extended to all those who are over 85 years of age and those with more than 40% disability.

So far, 2,956 voters have opted to been excercise their franchhise under the initiative with the highest participation witnessed in the West Delhi constituency with 871 votes polled.

On the first day, when 1,482 voters exercised their franchise from home, the second day of home voting saw 1,409 voters cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes.